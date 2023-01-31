Korean singer Young Tak to visit PH in February

Trot singer Young Tak announces visit to Philippines this February. Handout

MANILA – Renowned South Korean trot singer Young Tak is making his way to the Philippines in February.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced that Young Tak is set to visit Manila for the first time on February 6 and 7 for a series of shows and promo appearances.

After debuting in 2007 as a ballad singer with his first album "Young Tak Disid," Young Tak released the trot album '”Nuna You're Perfect” in 2016.

The trot is a popular genre of Korean music characterized by its repetitive rhythms and vocal inflections.

In 2020, he rose to fame after placing second in the TV Chosun and South Korean reality TV audition show for singers out of 17,000 participants.

In the same year, he received the Newcomer CF Star Award at the 2020 MTN Broadcast Advertising Festival and Rising Star Award at the 2020 Trot Awards.

He was also nominated as Best Trot Song for "Jjiniya" aside from winning the Hot Trend Award and Best Songwriter Award at the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

His 2020 hit single, "Jjiniya," has reached 4.5 million views on YouTube, as of writing, and served as a sneak peek at the excitement his 2023 shows will bring.

Young Tak's latest album "MMM" was released in 2022.

More details will be announced at www.livenation.ph.