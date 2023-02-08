Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo talks about her upcoming series. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Judy Ann Santos is doing a new series with award-winning director Erik Matti.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday at the sidelines of media conference for her upcoming horror film "The Diary of Mrs. Winters" with Sam Milby, Santos shared some details of her upcoming series.

"It's a very, very challenging character. Masaya 'yung cast, ang saya nung set. Nakakaaliw. Basically nakakaaliw itong series na ito. It's very, very different that's why I accepted the project kasi sobrang ibang-iba talaga siya sa lahat ng teleserye na ginawa ko. And when I say lahat, lahat," Santos said.

Asked if the series is for an international release, Santos said: "That I'm not sure. In all honesty, hindi ko talaga alam. But, hindi pa kami tapos. Ako naka-stop lang for now but sila tuloy-tuloy pa rin sila kasi may mga eksena naman na hindi ako kasama. Then I will resume with them on April."

"Nung pinresent siya sa akin, the platform has not yet been decided. Ang decided lang ay kung ano ang gagawin at kung ano ang character. Pero open naman sila and they were very honest enough in saying na 'yung platform will vary, depende kung saan siya puwede ilabas," she added.

Joining her in the upcoming series under the Reality Films are Edu Manzano, RK Bagatsing and Gina Alajar.

"It's not under ABS-CBN, it's under Reality Films. And at the same time wala akong contract with ABS-CBN as of now but then again I called Tita Cory (Vidanes) para ipaalam sa kanya na I'm going to make a series outside ABS-CBN. So ipinaalam ko ng maayos," she said.

Dubbed as the "Queen of Teleseryes," Santos was last seen on television as a guest host of the morning show “Magandang Buhay” last year.

In 2020, Santos hosted “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award-winning actress last starred in a TV series in 2019 when she bannered the ABS-CBN show “Starla.”

