MANILA -- After a decade, Judy Ann Santos and Sam Milby will be working together again in the upcoming horror movie "The Diary of Mrs. Winters."

In a media conference on Tuesday, Santos admitted that she is afraid of heavy snow and many of the scenes of the horror film will be shot in Canada during the winter.

In their upcoming movie, Santos plays an OFW who works as a Bioforensic assistant cleaner, and Milby plays her love interest.



Juday shared that this project is close to her heart because her mom, Mommy Carol, was an OFW in Canada back in the day. (📸: @reymadeveza) pic.twitter.com/qNv4ZkWuAj — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 7, 2023

"More than anything I've prayed for a project that would help me face my fears. I will be turning 45 this year and I think it's the perfect time for me to face my fear of heavy snow. May matindi akong trauma sa snow. Siguro para sa iba parang nakababaw ng rason. 'Ano ba naman ang arte-arte? Sa snow natatakot.' Nung bata pa kasi ako, when I was in Toronto with my mom, ang feeling ko talaga wala na akong tainga (dahil sa lamig). I was 14. Since then ayaw ko na maka-experience ng snow, but then again our children gustong-gusto nila maka-experience ng snow. Gusto ko ma-surpass ang takot na 'yon para ma-enjoy namin as family kapag nagka-chance na ng snow with them ma-enjoy namin pareho," Santos said.

"Ito na 'yung dasal, sinagot na, hihindian ko pa ba?' Mayroon mga taong ibinigay ni Lord sa akin to be comfortable working in Canada. These people will help me conquer my fear and at the same time make me do my work as an actress na sapat at tama. Para sa akin that's more than enough reason to enjoy this film even if takot na takot ako," she added

For his part, Milby said he is really excited to do his first horror movie and to work again with Santos.

The two were last paired in the drama series "Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala" which was aired in 2013.

"I didn't have to read the script. Juday pa lang 'yes' na agad. After reading the script ang ganda ng kuwento, it's something really different. As an actor you want to do new roles and new experiences. So first time ko 'yung horror so I'm really, really excited. Ang ganda ng kuwento," he said.

Directed by Rahyan Carlos, "The Diary of Mrs. Winters" centers on Charity (Santos), an OFW working as a bioforensic trauma cleaner, who is haunted by a series of unfortunate events after she finfs the diary of Mrs. Winters, who died of suicide.



"Matagal itong kinonceptualize namin. I have a very good story about an OFW, bioforensic cleaner in Canada. Ibinato ko kay Ricky Lee 'yung kuwento nung 2018 and nagawa namin ang script ng mabilisan. Natulog, nag-pandemic until I found a producer," Carlos said.

"This is a story of redemption. Ako kapag gumagawa ako ng horror hindi nananalo 'yung demonyo. Good always win over evil. It talks about fighting for the people you love most, it talks about overcoming fear," he shared.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC