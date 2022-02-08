Screengrab from Kapamilya Online Live

“Ang turing ko sa’yo ay tunay na anak.”

Rica Kriemhild was reduced to tears after receiving a surprise message from her stepmother, who vowed to protect and love her like her own child.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” Kriemhild was given a reward by “Kuya” to heal her “broken heart” caused by her biological mom, who left their family.

And it was no less than the housemate’s stepmother, Lea Austria, who gave words of encouragement that moved Kriemhild to tears as she hoped to make her parents proud.

“Rica, anak, mahal na mahal kita. Lagi mong tatandaan kahit hindi kita dinala sa sinapupunan ko, ang turing ko sa’yo ay tunay na anak,” Austria said.

“Gagawin ko ang lahat para maprotektahan ka at mamahalin kita. At hinding-hindi mo na mararamdaman ang sakit na pinagdaanan mo noon. Sa mga achievements mo, proud na proud ako sa’yo,” she added.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Before getting the reward, weekly task leaders Zach Guerrero and Seham Daghlas chose Basti Macaraan and Aleck Iñigo to help Kriemhild “fix” her heart.

The two housemates, along with Kriemhild, were given a special task to fill a container with water using a shot glass on top of the helmets they were wearing.

After an hour of doing the exhausting task, the trio reached the 37th line of the container equal to 37 seconds, the amount of time Kriemhild heard Austria’s message.

In the end, Kriemhild was grateful to see and hear her stepmother who makes her heart “full” once again.

“Sobrang full na full po. Punong-puno ang puso ko,” she said.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.