Photo from Pinoy Big Brother's Twitter account

MANILA — Four housemates will face another double eviction next week in the adult edition of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10".

Aleck Iñigo, Kathleen Agir, Basti Macaraan, and Rica Kriemhild were announced as the second batch of housemates nominated for eviction.

Iñigo got the highest number of votes with 13 points, followed by Agir with 11 points, while Macaraan and Kriemhild both garnered 4 points.

On Sunday night, host Bianca Gonzales revealed the list of nominees.



Jaye Macaraan, Michael Ver Comaling, and Roque Coting Jr. got immunity for this week's nomination after winning a challenge while Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane opt not to use their immunity this week.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

RELATED VIDEO: