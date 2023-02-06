Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano pose for photos with their first child Isabella Rose shortly after the actress gave birth to the baby girl. Facebook: Jessy Mendiola

MANILA — Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano finally shared on Monday their first family photo after becoming first-time parents with the arrival of their daughter, Isabella Rose.

Taken at the the hospital shortly after they welcomed the newborn, the photos were released on Mendiola's official Facebook page to accompany a vlog chronicling her giving birth.

"She was so tiny," Mendiola wrote in the caption.

Referring to her radiant appearance in the photos, the actress added, "Siyempre full pak lashes ko at nagkulot pa ako ng buhok bago manganak."

Mendiola, 30, and Manzano, 41, belatedly announced Isabella Rose's birth in the first week of January. As seen in Mendiola's just-released vlog, she went into labor on December 28, 2022.

The video also shows Mendiola detailing the precautions for delivering the baby, Manzano's anticipation outside the delivery room, as well as the day they got to bring home their daughter on January 2.

"Ito na," Manzano said in the vlog, as he awaited news from the doctors. "This is what we prepared for. This is the start of another journey."

"Kumbaga dito na papasok 'yung hard work bilang magulang — realign a lot of things sa buhay. Ito na," he said.

