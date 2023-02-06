Home > Entertainment WATCH: Vilma Santos' cute moment with granddaughter ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 06 2023 01:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Vilma Santos turned to social media to share a video of her first visit to her grandchild Isabella Rose, the daughter of her son Luis Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola. "Momsie will always be here for you, Baby Rosie (our Peanut)," Santos captioned her Instagram post on Sunday night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilma Santos Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto) Mendiola and Manzano welcomed their baby girl last December 28. 'Our little Peanut': Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola finally introduce newborn daughter The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they belatedly announced two months later. Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark first wedding anniversary Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Vilma Santos Luis Manzano Jessy Mendiola Isabella Rose /entertainment/02/06/23/regine-velasquez-35-taon-na-sa-showbiz/sports/02/06/23/uaap-feu-completes-first-round-sweep-of-boys-football/news/02/06/23/suspended-bucor-chief-bantag-faces-plunder-raps-anew/life/02/06/23/grammys-red-carpet-bold-colors-basic-black-bling/video/news/02/06/23/dapat-bang-dagdagan-ang-benepisyo-ng-mga-dating-pangulo