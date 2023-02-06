MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Vilma Santos turned to social media to share a video of her first visit to her grandchild Isabella Rose, the daughter of her son Luis Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola.

"Momsie will always be here for you, Baby Rosie (our Peanut)," Santos captioned her Instagram post on Sunday night.

Mendiola and Manzano welcomed their baby girl last December 28.

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they belatedly announced two months later.

