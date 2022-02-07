Having finally getting their “closure” over a decade later, Yeng Constantino revealed that her song “B.A.B.A.Y,” which was first released in 2013, was inspired by her past with Ryan Bang.

Constantino performed her original composition on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday, a week after telling Bang that she had written it when he suddenly stopped communicating with her in 2010.

Constantino and Bang’s romantic history came up on “It’s Showtime” in late January, becoming a viral topic on social media.

On the mistaken assumption that he had no chance — and that Constantino was seeing someone else — Bang discontinued courting the singer. Constantino clarified she never rejected him, and admitted she was “hurt” and confused when Bang no longer pursued her.

Their respective confession, which unfolded on live television, led to what they’ve both since termed as “closure.”

Snippets of their emotional conversation on “It’s Showtime” were shown shortly before Constantino’s Sunday performance of “B.A.B.A.Y.”

In an apparent nod to her situation with Bang, Constantino was joined on stage by a male dancer, with choreography involving waving goodbye to each other.