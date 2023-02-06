Teaser photo for Seventeen BSS' single album 'Second Wind.' Photo: Twitter/@pledis_17

BSS, a sub-group of the K-pop boy group Seventeen, made its highly anticipated return to the music scene on Monday with the single album "Second Wind."

The 3-track package marks the first comeback of the trio comprised of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi, nearly 5 years since debuting with the song "Just Do It."

In a YouTube live-stream held an hour before the album's release, DK said "Second Wind" is about "giving you endless energy, laughter and motivation."

The trio also dropped a music video for lead single "Fighting," which features South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji.

"The song is like a positive energy," DK said about "Fighting" in a subtitled teaser video.

"Your own cheerleaders, BSS, offer to help you start a refreshing day, thinking 'I can do this!'," he added.

The album also includes "Lunch" and "7PM," which features Norwegian singer-songwriter Peder Elias.

Seungkwan described "Lunch" as "a song that will wash away the drowsiness of the afternoon and fill you with subtle but invigorating energy," while Hoshi said "7PM" is "a good song to wrap up your tough and tiring day."

In the live-stream, Hoshi also explained that BSS has not been able to put out new music in previous years because "we were busy with team (Seventeen) promotions."

BSS is an acronym for BooSeokSoon, taken from the members' real names Boo Seungkwan, Lee Seok-min (DK), and Kwon Soon-young (Hoshi).

Seventeen last performed in the country in December, playing at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena, 2 months after holding a 2-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena for its "Be The Sun" tour.

