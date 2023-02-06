MANILA -- Pinoy bands December Avenue and Parokya ni Edgar will join forces for a benefit concert on March 3 at Amoranto Sports Stadium.

In a Facebook post on Monday, December Avenue announced that the concert dubbed "Para Sa 'Yo" will help raise funds for Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is battling lymphoma-induced pneumonia.



"On March 3, we will be sharing the stage with Parokya ni Edgar for a benefit concert. Para kay Gab Chee Kee -- hindi lang namin idol, kaibigan din namin, at sumusuporta sa December Avenue at mga kanta namin noon pa man," the band said.

"Sama sama tayo Para Kay Gab sa March 3 for an unforgettable night of music and stories -- dahil walang iwanan sa Parokya, at habambuhay silang maghahasik ng lagim! Tara?!"

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda earlier asked showbiz colleagues and the public to lend financial assistance to Chee Kee's family.

