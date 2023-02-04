LOOK: Judy Ann Santos, Sam Milby to reunite in new movie

Photo from Rahyan Carlos' Instagram account

MANILA – A decade after their series “Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala,” Judy Ann Santos and Sam Milby are sharing the screen once again.

Santos and Milby are set to star in a movie, as teased by director Rahyan Carlos on his Instagram account.

Carlos shared some snaps of the look test and photo shoot of the two veteran Kapamilya actors.

“HappyKarga Films & AMP Studios Canada first film venture for 2023! We just finished our pictorial, look test and cam test. Thank you to my lead actors Judy Ann Santos Agoncillo & Sam Milby,” he said in the caption.

“Thank you to my partner in HKF Joy Mangilit Tarce! And most specially my gratitude to our executive producer Rechelle Everden of AMP Studios Canada for making this happen.”

Santos and Milby first teamed up in 2013 when they starred in the “Huwag Kang Mawawala” series as Anessa and Eros, respectively, on ABS-CBN.

Santos is on a roll to start 2023 as she also teased last January about a series she is doing.

On her Instagram account, Santos released a clip of her preparing for a shoot. “Back to work. Shooting for a series,” she said in the video.

Santos was last seen on TV when she had a short stint as a guest host of the morning show “Magandang Buhay” last year.

In 2020, the award-winning actress also hosted “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She last starred in a TV series in 2019 when she bannered the ABS-CBN show “Starla.” Santos also had a brief appearance on “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in the same year.

Meanwhile, Milby is coming from the success of the 2022 series “A Family Affair” with Ivana Alawi and Gerald Anderson.

