Judy Ann Santos teases comeback series

Judy Ann Santos reveals she is preparing for a series. Santos' Instagram account

MANILA – Veteran actress Judy Ann Santos appeared to be gearing up for a television comeback.

On her Instagram account, Santos released a clip of her preparing for a shoot.

“Back to work. Shooting for a series,” she said in the video.

Santos was last seen on TV when she had a short stint as a guest host of the morning show “Magandang Buhay” last year.

In 2020, the award-winning actress also hosted “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She last starred in a TV series in 2019 when she bannered the ABS-CBN show “Starla.” Santos also had a brief appearance on “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in the same year.

Welcoming 2023, the actress recently looked back on the past year as she uploaded snaps of important events in her life in 2022.

"Looking back to 2022 with a grateful heart.. to finally be able to spend time with family and friends.. celebrate our childrens bdays.. travel.. create more core memories to look back to.. and the chance to share our blessings," Santos wrote on her Instagram page.

