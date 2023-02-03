Vice Ganda apologizes to Karylle, says they’re okay

Photos from Karylle and Vice Ganda's Instagram accounts

MANILA – After getting called out by some netizens yesterday, comedian Vice Ganda immediately addressed the issue surrounding him and co-host Karylle on noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

Through Twitter, Vice revealed that he already apologized to Karylle after their banter on Thursday, which some netizens found disrespectful.

“Story time! Magkakasama kami ni K at Tyang and Anne sa dressing room. Di daw sya naoffend when i asked her. But i still apologized. So to simplify WE ARE OK,” Vice said in a tweet.

Story time! Magkakasama kami ni K at Tyang and Anne sa dressing room. Di daw sya naoffend when i asked her. But i still apologized. So to simplify WE ARE OK. ❤️ — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) February 3, 2023

The exchanges between Vice and Karylle during the karaoke segment yesterday did not sit well with some netizens.

Vice immediately acknowledged his mistake after they trended on Twitter.

“Oh so I am being called out. Yes I acknowledge sablay ako dun. Potah sablay again. Bawi po ako. Bawi right away,” he said in an earlier tweet.

Karylle, the daughter of Zsa Zsa Padilla, has been part of the “Showtime” family since 2010.



RELATED VIDEO