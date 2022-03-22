MANILA -- Singer-actress Karylle celebrated her birthday on "It's Showtime" on Tuesday.

To mark her special day, Karylle performed her song "Kababaihan" with her husband Yael Yuzon and his band Sponge Cola.

After her birthday performance, Karylle's "Showtime" family surprised her with video greetings from her loved ones including her mother Zsa Zsa Padilla.

"Thank you to my 'Showtime' family, ang sweet niyo naman. Grabe! Maraming-maraming salamat. Last year kasi nagse-senti ako ayaw kong mag-birthday and the other year. Pero sabi ko nga, 'ay alam mo excited ako mag-birthday.' And I was so happy, grateful na buhay ako, it's another year tapos gumaganda na 'yung panahon. ... Hindi ba ang sarap mabuhay kapag ang kasama mo ay mga kapamilya mo, katulad niyo. Thank you," Karylle said.

"I feel so special, I feel so great that we were able to do this celebration sa mismong birthday ko ngayon. ... Ang sarap, ang sarap mabuhay," Karylle added.

"It's Showtime" hosts Kim Chiu, Vhong Navarro, Amy Perez, Ogie Alcasid, Jackie Gonzaga, Ion Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Ryan Bang and Teddy Corpuz also shared their well wishes for Karylle.



Below is Karylle's birthday celebration on "It's Showtime."