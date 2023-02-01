Ogie Alcasid gears up for EPs, collabs, musical

MANILA -- OPM singer Ogie Alcasid is gearing up for a musical, as well as new music releases and other collaborations this year.

On Instagram, Alcasid shared his music plans as he posted a photo of him with his Star Music family.

"Fruitful meeting with my @starmusicph family. A lot of music will be released this year and next year. All by the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ," Alcasid wrote.

"So excited for three EP’s, multiple singles and collabs, and a musical to be staged by next year," he added.

Alcasid's most recent release was the 2022 Christmas song "Maligaya Ang Pasko."

He also released last year the single "Huwag Mo Akong Iwan," with Filipino-American producer Troy Laureta.

