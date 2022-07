Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Ogie Alcasid dropped his new single "Huwag Mo Akong Iwan" on "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday.

Alcasid revealed that the song was made by Troy Laureta, a musician from the United States, and that Janine Gutierrez got to listen to the song during their concert in the country.

"I just wanna thank the musicians from America for playing the music. This was mixed in America," Alcasid said.

"It’s so hard to release a song nowadays but we just have to stick to what we believe in, we stick to who we are, who I am and this is me and I’m so happy and so honored that get to release a song such as this," he said.

