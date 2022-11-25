Home  >  Entertainment

LISTEN: Ogie Alcasid releases new Christmas song 'Maligaya Ang Pasko'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2022 12:09 PM

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid has released a new song, a holiday track entitled "Maligaya Ang Pasko."

The Christmas love song was composed by Alcasid himself and arranged by Bobby Velasco. It was produced by Alcasid and Jonathan Manalo.

The lyric video is also available on the YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Star Music.

Last July, Alcasid released the single "Huwag Mo Akong Iwan," which was made by Filipino-American musical Troy Laureta.

Alcasid and his wife Regine Velasquez are mainstays of ABS-CBN variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

