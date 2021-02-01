Mark Herras, fiancée Nicole Donesa welcome baby boy

MANILA -- Actor Mark Herras and fiancée Nicole Donesa are now proud parents as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Mark Fernando.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Herras said Donesa gave birth on January 31.

Herras announced his engagement with Donesa, a former beauty queen, in June 2020. They first met on the set of the series "Bihag," which ran from April to August 2019.

Herras also has a daughter, Ada, from a previous relationship.

It was September last year when Herras, in their vlog, revealed that Donesa was pregnant.

"Pero hindi 'yon ang reason kung bakit kami magpapakasal, okay? Nililinaw ko lang sa mga mamba-bash diyan," he clarified at the time.

Donesa also explained why they delayed the announcement of her pregnancy.

"It's nice thing to keep private muna especially during the very sensitive stages sa akin. First trimester for me was so hard. Both of us actually, (it) was really hard," she said at the time.

Related video: