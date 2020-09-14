Mark Herras, fiancée Nicole Donesa expecting first baby

MANILA -- Actor Mark Herras and his fiancée Nicole Donesa are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the good news in their vlog, which was uploaded on Sunday, September 13.

"We are happy, we are proud and we are excited to tell you guys (Nicole) is pregnant," Herras said in the video, adding that she is five months pregnant.

"Pero hindi 'yon ang reason kung bakit kami magpapakasal, okay? Nililinaw ko lang sa mga mamba-bash diyan," he added.

Donesa explained why they delayed the announcement of their pregnancy.

"It's nice thing to keep private muna especially during the very sensitive stages sa akin. First trimester for me was so hard. Both of us actually, (it) was really hard," she said.

Donesa also praised Herras for doing all the best he can to prepare for the arrival of their little one.

"I'm really also proud of this guy, he's been doing everything he can to prepare to be the dad he's gonna be," she added.

It was just last June when Herras confirmed his engagement with Donesa, a former beauty queen. They first met on the set of the series "Bihag," which ran from April to August 2019.

This will be Herras' second child, as he already has a daughter, Ada, from a previous relationship.