Barbie Imperial slams spread of fake nude photo

MANILA -- Actress Barbie Imperial on Monday slammed those who are responsible for editing and spreading a fake nude photo of her.

In an Instagram post, she also re-posted the original photo, which shows her wearing a bikini.

"Reposting this photo because people are messaging me about this photo (2nd photo). Grabe, sobrang stupid naman. You really think I’ll post a photo like this? Sa lahat ng nagshashare nito, ANG LALA NYO. And sa lahat ng nagbabash and madaming sinasabi sakin dahil sa picture na to, ANG TANGA LANG. Wala na ba kayong magawa kundi mag edit ng photos ng mga babae at gawing nude photo? Paisa lang po, dahil nakakagigil talaga yung gumawa nito. Ilang babae pa ang magiging biktima ng mga makikitid nyong utak?! Itigil nyo na, wala kayong ambag," Imperial wrote, unedited.

Just last week, her fellow Kapamilya actresses Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal denounced an edited photo making them appear naked.

'There’s an edited photo of Sue and I spreading online. Kung sino man ang nag-edit nun, wala kang utak. Itigil na ang pambabababoy ng katawan ng mga babae. Pag-aari namin ‘to. 2021 na, manyak ka pa rin? Magbago na," Racal tweeted.

For her part, Ramirez, re-posted the original photo, which she first uploaded in August 2019. It shows her and Racal sporting a bikini while apparently sunbathing during a resort trip.

She also asked her followers to help her track the perpetrator behind its spread online.

“Nakikiusap ako sa inyo. Tulungan niyo ako na matapos na ang kulturang ito. Kulturang bumababoy sa mga kababaihan. Kulturang mapanira. Kulturang kasuklam-suklam,” Ramirez said.

In a statement, ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, the talent agency handling both Ramirez and Racal, said it intends to pursue legal action against those who continue to spread the edited image.

ABS-CBN condemns maliciously edited photos of artists Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal; says to pursue legal action vs perpetrators and anyone who posts, distributes, or duplicates the images.



