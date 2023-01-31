Heads up, P-pop fans! 2023 PPOPCON is slated in March

2023 PPOPCON is set to happen in March. Handout

MANILA – After a successful debut run last year, the Philippine Pop Convention (PPOPCON) is returning this March at the Araneta Coliseum.

Fans are in for another treat this 2023 as the biggest P-pop groups in the country converge anew at the Big Dome and New Frontier Theater on March 18 and 19 for the PPOPCON.

Now in its second year, PPOPCON 2023 recognizes the opportunity to continue amplify the ever-growing P-pop community through fan engagement and entertainment.

The two-day convention is expected to be packed with fanbase games and activities, booths, official merchandise selling, meet-and-greets, performances and surprises, aside from the culminating concert.

Just like last year, 2023 PPOPCON will promote a safe yet enjoyable avenue for thousands of local and international fans to connect with each other and bring them closer to P-pop groups.

Tickets range from P1,000 to P5,500 and are available for purchase with a 10% discount when fans buy until February 3.

Last year's 2022 PPOPCON marked the return of the live entertainment scene.

Different fandoms from different parts of the country trooped to Araneta to witness the electrifying performances from SB19, MNL48, BGYO, BINI, 4th Impact, ALAMAT, Press Hit Play, and 1ST.ONE.

Also present during the event were VXON, KAlA, G22, PPop Generation, Daydream, R Rules, Calista, and DIONE, who also provided entertainment at the 2-day convention at the New Frontier Theater.

