MANILA -- Actress Jessa Zaragoza has turned another year older on Tuesday, January 31.

On Instagram, Zaragoza's husband, Dingdong Avanzado shared his sweet birthday message for his wife.

"Borrowing these words from your immortal song, 'Parang di ko yata kaya, Pag sa buhay ko’y wala ka.' To the woman who captured my heart and conquered my soul, you are my Universe. Happy Birthday my Love," Avanzado wrote.

Zaragoza is known for her hits like "Bakit Pa?", "Ibigay Mo Na," and "'Di Ba't Ikaw."

In the comment section of his post, Zaragoza expressed her gratitude to Avanzado.



"Kinilig po ako hahaha Thank you my husband! i love you very much," she wrote.

Avanzado and Zaragoza tied the knot in 2001 at Christ the King Church in Quezon City. They welcomed their first and only child, Jayda, two years later.

