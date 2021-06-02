Jessa Zaragoza, Dingdong Avanzado share message for Jayda's 18th birthday

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado took to social media to share their message for their only child Jayda, who turned 18 on Tuesday, June 1.

The OPM singers shared their sweet notes to Jayda in their respective Instagram pages.

"Thought of bringing out some of Jayda’s favorite toys when she was still a baby. It’s so nice reminiscing those precious times when she was still little. Sanay syang maglaro mag-isa, kasama ang lahat ng toys na karamihan ay regalo naman sa kanya ng friends & relatives namin especially sa US. Every toy has its own story. Jayda loves animals!!! Kaya ang dami nyang toy animals. She would memorize all the names of & kinds of birds, fish, insects & especially all kinds of dinosaurs," Zaragoza wrote in her post.

"One story that I will not forget was probably the time when her teacher spoke with us. This was when Jayda was just starting to attend classes for nursery.

"Teacher: Hello class, this is what you call a dinosaur!

"Then Jayda suddenly raised her hand with enthusiasm and said

"Jayda: Teacher! It’s a brachiosaurus!

"That will always be a 'Classic Jayda Story' for us, as your parents," Zaragoza recalled.

Zaragoza then shared her wish for the special day for Jayda.

"I pray that the desires of your heart is the same as GOD’s will. May the LORD protect you as always & May GOD BLESS you anak in everything you do. Super proud of you, our one and only baby! Mom & Dad love you very much!" Zaragoza said.

For his part, Avanzado posted a clip from Jayda's recent photo shoot and a throwback photo of their family.



Aside from thanking all those who supported and continue to support his daughter, Avanzado also vowed that he and his wife will always be there for Jayda.

"It is indeed an exciting time for you. Parang kailan lang nung dumating ka sa buhay namin. At ngayon, eto ka na; about to step out of your cocoon and spread your wings. Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng tao na naniwala at patuloy na naniniwala sa yo," Avanzado wrote.

"Go and continue to inspire and move people through your music. Mom and I will just be here as we have always been, rooting for you and cheering you on]," Avanzado shared.

Jayda is currently preparing for her first major concert titled "Jayda In Concert" on June 26 on KTX.ph.

