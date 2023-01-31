Promotional photo for Chinese boy band WayV's extended play "Phantom," released December 28, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@WayV_Official

MANILA — Chinese boy band WayV is coming back to the Philippines in March for a fan meeting, but only 5 of the 7 members will attend the event, the group said Tuesday.

On its official Twitter page, WayV said leader Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang would be present at the Manila stop of its "Phantom" fan meeting tour, set to take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 26.

It did not explain WinWin's absence from the event. Another member, Lucas, has been inactive since 2021 after being accused of cheating on alleged romantic partners.

WayV's post comes less than a week after local promoter DNM Entertainment first announced WayV's fan meeting, which is being held in support of the group's latest extended play "Phantom."

Ticketing details for the event have not been revealed as of writing.

WayV first visited the Philippines in October 2022, as part of the line-up for the I-POP U 2022 Manila. At the time, only 4 members were present, with Ten and Winwin unable to attend due to "health problems."

Debuting in 2019, WayV is the China-based sub-group of K-pop boy band NCT.