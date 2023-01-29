LOOK: Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert are radiant newlyweds

Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert's first photo as a married couple. Photo from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings.

MANILA — More photos of the wedding of TV actors Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert were released on Sunday.

"An intimate wedding ceremony in a glass house-inspired church setting in the middle of lush Tagaytay greenery," Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings said in the caption.

“I have found the one whom my soul loves,” the couple wrote earlier in the caption, quoting a line from the Song of Solomon.

The couple was also joined by their 1-year-old daughter, Avianna, at the church wedding.

Abrenica, 31, and Albert, 32, have been together for a decade.

Their exchange of vows came over two years after they got engaged in December 2020. In early 2021, they also marked a milestone as a couple, as they decided to move in together and share a home.

