‘My best friend for life’: Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert engaged after 8 years together

MANILA — Celebrity couple Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert announced on Saturday being engaged to wed, saying they actually marked the milestone in December.

Abrenica, 23, and Albert, 30, revealed their engagement through their respective posts on Instagram.

“You’ll never know when you are truly ready until you realize who you’re living and breathing for. It’s you @itssophiealbert,” Abrenica said in a caption of a photo of them kissing underwater.

“We’ve grown up together and I look forward to growing old together. Good luck @itssophiealbert, you are stuck with me for life. We’re engaged!”

Albert, meanwhile, waxed sentimental about overcoming the challenges of the previous year, fittingly with Abrenica’s proposal to cap 2020.

“Before 2020 came to an end, the love of my life proposed to me,” she wrote.

“Despite all the challenges we had to face, we were able to close the year filled with so much hope and love as amazing surprises happened in our lives. We’ve been savoring our precious moments and we are ready to share our joy and excitement! We are engaged!”

“Thank you @vinabrenica for everything. Thank you for being you and for making everything special. I am blessed to have you as my best friend for life.”

Abrenica and Albert, as the latter previously put it, have “known each other for 9 years, been together for 8.”

Shortly after they celebrated their eighth anniversary in January, the couple announced moving in together, as their brand-new home finally neared completion.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC