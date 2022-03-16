MANILA – Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert marked the first birthday of their daughter Avianna.

On Instagram, the couple shared a similar set of photos of Avianna taken by Nice Print Photography.

“Happy 1st birthday our sweet baby,” Albert and Abrenica wrote in the caption.

Abenica and Albert introduced their baby daughter through a vlog in March last year, two weeks after they welcomed her into this world.

At that time, the happy couple said waiting for Avianna was quite a journey for them because of the pandemic.

Avianna was born on March 15.

"She’s a big baby, so it would be safer for us to deliver her via C-section, which is something that I was not expecting. I was hoping to be able to deliver normally but whatever will get her to this world safe," she said.

The couple said they feel lucky that despite all the challenges and scares they went through, “we were able to experience Baby A's birth together and she is finally here with us, safe and healthy.”