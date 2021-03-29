Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert introduce baby daughter in birth vlog

MANILA – Vin Abenica and Sophie Albert finally introduced their baby daughter Avianna Celeste through a vlog two weeks after they welcomed her into this world.

Uploaded in their YouTube channel on Sunday, the happy couple said waiting for Avianna was quite a journey for them because of the pandemic.

Born on March 15, Avianna weighed 9.13 pounds after Albert underwent a Cesarean section.

"She’s a big baby, so it would be safer for us to deliver her via C-section, which is something that I was not expecting. I was hoping to be able to deliver normally but whatever will get her to this world safe," she said.

Albert also revealed that their daughter had to be brought to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after birth because of her low oxygen levels.

"Avianna has to be in the NICU because they have to observe her, kasi her oxygen levels go down. And then when they did an X-ray on her lungs, parang there’s still water, which they say is normal when you’re Caesarean kasi hindi masyadong nai-squeeze ‘yung baby. Plus it’s also normal for a giant baby," she said.

The couple said they feel lucky that despite all the challenges and scares they went through, “we were able to experience Baby A's birth together and she is finally here with us, safe and healthy.”

Saying their hearts are full of love for their little angel, Abrenica and Albert wrote about their vlog: “So happy we got to share our most special day with you guys! Thank you for being part of our very special family.”

A couple of eight years, Abrenica and Albert have been marking successive milestones in the past three months alone.

Aside from becoming first-time parents, they earlier announced getting engaged, as well as moving in together.