Vice Ganda confirms new movie with Jun Lana

Vice Ganda. FILE/Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

Vice Ganda was one of the special guests during celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas' 20th wedding anniversary.

During her message for Gladys, Vice Ganda said she hopes Gladys can join her in her upcoming movie with award-winning director Jun Robles Lana.

Vice said she saw Gladys' movie with Lana entitled "Kwentong Barbero".

"Napanood ko kasi yung movie niya, yung 'Kwentong Barbero', eh meron akong project with Direk Jun. Sabi ko ay sakto, eh Jun Lana baby siya, so sabi ko sana sa next project ko sabihin ko kay Direk Jun magsama na kami sa next project ko."

'Partners in Crime' was Vice's last movie and it was released in 2022 for the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Apart from the wedding anniversary, Christopher and Gladys' son Xtof celebrated his 18th birthday.