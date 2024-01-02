Vice Ganda (left) and Ion Perez. Instagram/@pereziion27



MANILA -- Showbiz couple Ion Perez and Vice Ganda welcomed the new year with their usual flair as they exchanged warm greetings and playful banter on social media.

Perez took to Instagram to publicly greet Vice Ganda, one of the country's most beloved comedians. The heartfelt message was accompanied by a video of the couple, radiating happiness and love.

His caption read: "Until 2090! MuhLOVE welkam twenty twenty four!"

Vice Ganda, never one to miss an opportunity for humor, replied with a witty comment, stating that he would attempt to learn video editing in 2024.

The comedian playfully added that this way, Perez would no longer be the first one to post all the time. The lighthearted exchange between the couple immediately caught the attention of their fans, who flooded the comments section with love.

The couple's playful banter is no surprise to their fans, as Perez and Vice Ganda have always been known for their chemistry and genuine connection.

