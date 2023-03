Vice Ganda, Ion Perez introduce new 'baby'

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez. Screenshot from Vice Ganda's YouTube channel.

MANILA – Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez have a new addition to their family.

In Vice Ganda's YouTube channel, Perez explained why they decided to have a new "baby."

"S'yempre 'pag wala ako, s'yempre mas kailangan mo ng nasa kwarto, 'yung binabantayan mo," he said.

For his part, Vice Ganda said that they want to be happier if their family will be bigger.

"Gusto naming magka-baby para lalong sumaya 'yung bahay namin, para may mapag-sharean ng saya 'tas mayroon magpapasaya sa'ming bago, mayroon kaming lalambingin, mayroon kaming mamahalin, aalagaa, para lalong maging masaya ang life," Vice Ganda said.

"So, we plan to have a baby para mas gumanda ang mundo. 'Pag mas maraming masaya, mas maganda ang mundo. Para happy, dadagdagan namin ng member ang family namin para lumaki-laki naman ang pamilya namin kasi dalawa lang kami," he added.

Just last October, the comedy superstar and Perez marked their fourth anniversary as a couple.

They also had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.

RELATED VIDEO: