Janine Gutierrez and Francine Diaz in a scene from the primetime series ‘Dirty Linen.’ ABS-CBN

On the heels of its much-talked-about pilot, “Dirty Linen” on Thursday leapt to the No. 1 spot of Twitter trends in the Philippines, as the lead character’s vengeful scheme led to complicated relationships with members of the family she seeks to bring down.

In the Thursday episode of the ABS-CBN series, Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) tried to identify the “weakest link” among the Fieros — targets whom she can take advantage of.

Keenly observing the family members’ interactions, she narrowed down her list to Chiara (Francine Diaz), Leona’s (Janice de Belen) daughter who is often ignored despite her achievements; and Ador (Epy Quizon), who is aloof and appears to have a world of his own.

Undercover as Mila, a newly hired maid of the Fieros, Alexa attempted to win over Chiara, by making her a cake to celebrate her math contest win — an accomplishment that was met with indifference by Leona.

Instead, the gesture was met with rage by Chiara, who did not take well to being “pitied” by Mila — a mere helper in the mansion, she pointed out. The confrontation ended Chiara flipping the cake offered by Mila, who, beyond her ulterior motives, appeared to be genuinely concerned for the young Fiero.

Turning her attention to Ador, Alexa managed to trail him to a hidden shipping container, which he had turned into a “red room,” within the mansion grounds. There, Alexa discovered Ador’s illicit operation of producing porn for private clients, with another maid, Stella (Rans Rifol), as one of his actors in the latest video.

In the same episode, Alexa had another close interaction with Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo), a Fiero son whom she had first met as a child, blurring the line between those who can be spared and those will be made to answer for the family’s crimes.

As “Dirty Linen” aired on Thursday, its official hashtag #DLRedRoom steadily climbed the list of trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines. Before its primetime broadcast ended, the episode ranked No. 1 in country, in the latest indication of popular acclaim for the series, including its powerhouse cast and production.

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

