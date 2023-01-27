MANILA – All six members of the K-pop girl group MOMOLAND are leaving MLD Entertainment, according to a Soompi report.

In a statement released by the agency, Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy have all decided not to renew their exclusive contracts.

“After a lengthy discussion with MOMOLAND (Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy), we respected each other’s opinions and agreed to terminate the exclusive contract upon expiration of the contract period,” the MLD Entertainment statement said.

“We express our deep gratitude to MOMOLAND who has been with us for a long time, and we will sincerely wish the best for the members’ future endeavors,” it added.

MLD Entertainment urged fans to continue supporting the six MOMOLAND members who are set to embark on a new journey.

MOMOLAND returned to the Philippines in November for a show at a "friendship day" for Filipino K-pop fans.

In 2018, the group, known for the hit song “Bboom Bboom,” also visited the Philippines for an event.

They also participated in ABS-CBN's Christmas special in December 2019.

