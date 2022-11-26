MANILA – Korean girl group Momoland returned to the Philippines Friday for their upcoming show at a "friendship day" for Filipino K-pop fans.

The group was spotted arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, as posted by the NAIA Instagram account.

Momoland will be joining South Korean pop duo Akdong Musician (AKMU) and Everglow for the "Ripples for Hope" which will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 26.

It will feature 19 K-pop fan clubs that will compete in a series of games, and performances from AKMU, Momoland and Everglow.

Ripples for Hope joins a slew of K-pop-related events set to take place as 2022 draws to a close, which includes music festivals and concerts.

In 2018, the group, known for the hit song “Bboom Bboom,” also visited the Philippines for an exclusive and private event.”

They even participated in ABS-CBN's Christmas special in December 2019.

