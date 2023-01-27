MANILA – Brave is the apt word to describe the new ABS-CBN series “Dirty Linen", and this is what actress Janine Gutierrez is most proud of.

Gutierrez revealed in a vlog of Karen Davila that she is picky with the projects she accepts in her career, taking note of her principles that should be in line with the characters.

That was the very reason why she took on the lead role for the drama series “Dirty Linen” – it opens up the prevalent injustice in the Philippines, according to the actress.

“Mas naa-attract ako kapag merong paniniwala o may sinasabi etong script na eto na yun din yun paniniwala ko,” the award-winning actress explained.

Gutierrez said her second Kapamilya teleserye will elaborate further on the growing gap and privilege between the rich and the poor in the country.

“‘Dirty Linen’ at the core is about injustice na yung mga makapangyarihan palaging nakakalusot samantalang yung mahihirap, ang hirap na hirap makamit yung hustisya. And that’s a theme that’s very prevalent sa Pilipinas,” she continued.

“Sobrang happy ako na ganun ang thema namin at ang tapang nung show.”

Teasing about some scenes in the series, Gutierrez said there were parts of the story that they doubted if they could be aired. Nonetheless, the cast and staff of the show are willing to dig deeper into the issue of injustice.

For her, it is about time to raise the level of Philippine shows to the likes of South Korean dramas and Hollywood programs – and she believes “Dirty Linen” has a beautiful script to push for that.

“May mga eksena na parang nagtataka kami, pwede ba itong ipalabas sa TV? Pero pwede daw. We’ll push the envelope kasi if not now, when?” Gutierrez said.

“Dirty Linen, ” which started airing on January 23, tells the story of Gutierrez’s character who will seek revenge against a powerful family that killed her mother.



