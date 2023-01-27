MANILA -- Actress Janine Gutierrez turned to social media to share her excitement about working with award-winning actress Dolly de Leon in ABS-CBN's newest series "Dirty Linen," which debuted last January 23.

Posting photos of them on Instagram and an episode teaser of "Dirty Linen," Gutierrez said she is a fan of De Leon.

"Mami ko!!!!!!! Igaganti kita. So happy to work with you Miss @dollyedeleon!!!! I'm a fan 4ever and I will always treasure this little talk. Thank you thank youuuu. Gawa tayo ulit please??" Gutierrez wrote.

Gutierrez also thanked all those who are watching the series.

"Sobrang nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng magandang feedback at excitement at Twitter trends! At memes. Haha Thank you guys and I sweaaar, umpisa palang ng suspense," Gutierrez added.

In the pilot episode of "Dirty Linen," Olivia (De Leon) was shown hiding in a closet while on the phone with her daughter Alexa (Janine Gutierrez). As she was saying her goodbyes, Olivia was shot by an unidentified person.

De Leon has been receiving awards and recognitions for her performance in the film "Triangle of Sadness," which won the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival last year, including a best supporting actress nomination in the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Just recently, she won Best Actress in Supporting Role at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards.



