MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Francine Diaz and Xyriel Manabat both marked their 19th birthday on Friday, January 27.

In their respective Instagram Stories posts, Diaz and Manabat shared photos and clip of their birthday celebration on the set of ABS-CBN's newest series "Dirty Linen."

Diaz also uploaded on her TikTok page a video of her and Manabat reenacting Karen Davila's viral reaction to realizing she has the same birthday as Lyca Gairanod.

"Friends muna si Chiara and Tonet for todays video," Diaz captioned her post.

In "Dirty Linen" which premiered last January 23, Diaz plays Chiara Fierro, while Manabat plays Tonet Pavia.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

