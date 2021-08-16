MANILA -- Lyca Gairanod on Monday landed on Twitter Philippines’ list of trending topics after her most-recent interview with ABS-CBN News’ Karen Davila made the rounds online.

In the now viral clip, Davila asked Gairanod when her birthday is. As it turns out, the young singer was born on November 21, which also happened to be her birthday.

Davila was extremely shocked by this coincidence and her screaming reaction made Gairanod step back a little, looking perplexed.

“Oh my God! Birthday ko iyon! Birthday mo November 21? Hindi ko alam 'yun ah, wait hindi ko alam 'yun. Magka-birthday kami,” Davila exclaimed.

Several netizens were amused by this interaction between Davila and Gairanod that some of them said they could not stop laughing while watching the clip.

Even Davila herself admitted that watching the short video also makes her laugh.

Hahaha Good Morning guys 😂 hanggang ngayon tawa pa rin ako ng tawa 🤣 thanks @rodmagaru https://t.co/ZS6GBD7a5K — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) August 16, 2021

Aside from Gairanod making it to Twitter’s trending topics, their interaction also gave birth to a meme that’s now being used all over social media as of writing.

Lampas 10x ko na napanood tawang tawa pa rin ako 😂😂😂 Magandang umaga! https://t.co/ov4IFXSF3y — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) August 16, 2021

photocard.png 😂



photo credits to Ms. Karen, Lyca pic.twitter.com/nguybS2U2K — One Seoul (@OneSeoulPH) August 16, 2021

When someone is telling you there side of the story and you already know the truth. Same Lyca same 😂 pic.twitter.com/o6Ct6apEoX — Bretbreath (@bretbreath) August 16, 2021

lyca and bobbie, same energy, same vibes 😭 pic.twitter.com/R8zZifbP4P — 'pag cute, ako agad? (@magboohoward_) August 16, 2021

Scenario:



Your bestfriend’s birthday is approaching and you don’t have a gift yet - so you pretended to be shocked 😂



Lyca is the younger self

Karen Davila is the future self pic.twitter.com/MG4xZDEk2K — WALTER CES (@waltzjces) August 16, 2021

Thank you Kweens Lyca and Karen for blessing our Monday mornings with this meme pic.twitter.com/IYYnq3LTHd — Reynald Russel Santos (@russelsantos) August 16, 2021

Towards the latter part of that video, Davila promised to throw a party on her and Gairanod’s birthday.

“We are meant to meet. How many people ang makakatsamba mo, ini-interview ka, ka-birthday mo? Dear set in stone, kapag nag-birthday tayong dalawa, ako ang magpapa-party,” she said.

The interview originally appeared on Davila’s YouTube vlog where she visited Gairanod in her hometown in Tanza, Cavite.

Watch the full video below.