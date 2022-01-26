Handout photo

Fans who have missed the grand digital concert of OPM pop indie band Ben&Ben “Kuwaderno” now have the chance to watch the show through a local telco app.

Smart Communications announced that it will air the virtual concert on its GigaPlay app starting January 29.

Ben&Ben performed 18 songs from their latest album, “Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno,” featuring the singles “Upuan,” “Lunod” with Zild and Juan Karlos, and “Kayumanggi,” in the December show that first aired on KTX.

Fans can relive the concert anytime by downloading the GigaPlay App on their smartphones at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben postponed their upcoming performance in Dubai after members of their team were affected by COVID-19.

Ben&Ben was supposed to head to the Middle East as it is set to perform in Dubai on January 27 in front of a live audience.

“We understand how this will come as a disappointment to many of you who were looking forward to meeting us there, but we as a band decided it to be the best decision in the interest of everyone's health to postpone the performance,” the group announced on Twitter.

Following their decision, they asked their followers who were looking forward to their Dubai event for their kind understanding.

The band said they will announce a new date for the concert across their social media channels soon.

Last December, Ben&Ben was overwhelmed after being hailed as the most streamed Filipino artist so far in the music streaming platform Spotify with over one billion streams.