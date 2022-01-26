Ben&Ben postpones Dubai event due to COVID-19

MANILA -- Pinoy indie pop band Ben&Ben is postponing their upcoming performance in Dubai after members of their team were affected by COVID-19.

Ben&Ben was supposed to head to the Middle East as it is set to perform in Dubai on January 27 in front of a live audience.

“We understand how this will come as a disappointment to many of you who were looking forward to meeting us there, but we as a band decided it to be the best decision in the interest of everyone's health to postpone the performance,” the group announced on Twitter.

Following their decision, they asked their followers who were looking forward to their Dubai event for their kind understanding.

Hello everyone, especially to our dear Liwanag based in Dubai,



Please read this. We ask you to join us in prayers in our road to recovery. We’ll work hard to be with you soon, puhon. pic.twitter.com/9oDhzoonvo — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) January 25, 2022

The band said they will announce a new date for the concert across their social media channels soon.

“We will make our absolute best effort to nurse ourselves back to the best condition possible to provide you with the quality of performance we have been so excited to share with you. Thank you so much, Liwanag, for your patience and understanding. We'll keep you posted with updates regarding this as soon as possible.”

Last December, Ben&Ben was overwhelmed after being hailed as the most streamed Filipino artist so far in the music streaming platform Spotify with over one billion streams.

The band is hoping their songs were able to bring smile and comfort to their listeners in various seasons of their lives.