Pinoy indie pop band Ben&Ben is headed to the Middle East as it is set to perform in Dubai on January 27 in front of a live audience.

The group announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that they will be flying to the United Arab Emirates for the Expo 2020 Dubai at Jubilee Stage.

Ben&Ben is also thrilled to share that a live audience will be allowed for the event, which was temporarily halted for almost two years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a live audience show. Bring your Mahiwaga,” the group teased.

The band is also expected to perform its latest song “Comets” for the first time. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Last December, Ben&Ben was overwhelmed after being hailed as the most streamed Filipino artist so far in the music streaming platform Spotify with over one billion streams.

On Facebook, the band turned sentimental at it wrote: “WE MADE IT, LIWANAG. We're now officially the most streamed Filipino artist so far on Spotify, with 1,190,834,525 streams. We don't deserve this milestone, but we'd like to celebrate it with all of you.”

The band is hoping their songs were able to bring smile and comfort to their listeners in various seasons of their lives.

