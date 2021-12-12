Ben&Ben is most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify

MANILA – Ben&Ben is overwhelmed after being hailed as the most streamed Filipino artist so far in the music streaming platform Spotify with over one billion streams.

On Facebook, the folk pop rock band turned sentimental at it wrote: “WE MADE IT, LIWANAG. We're now officially the most streamed Filipino artist so far on Spotify, with 1,190,834,525 streams. We don't deserve this milestone, but we'd like to celebrate it with all of you.”

The band is hoping their songs were able to bring smile and comfort to their listeners in various seasons of their lives.

“Sana nasamahan kayo ng mga awitin namin sa inyong ligaya't pighati. Sa mga panahong umibig ka, nasaktan, tapos umibig muli. We pray that these songs give you hope and healing, even in the darkest of times,” they said.

While saying they do not know how to repay the love all their supporters are bestowing upon them, the group vowed they will continue to write and play songs that could inspire.

“We celebrate this chapter with you Liwanag. Only you could have made this possible. We can't wait to achieve bigger dreams and milestones together this 2022. Let's go,” they said.

“Nung sinusulat pa lang namin yung mga kanta mula sa mga ligaya't pighati ng aming buhay, di namin maiimagine na yung mga kwento ng buhay namin ay magiging bahagi ng inyo. Maraming salamat. Labyu. Pipiliin namin kayo, araw-araw,” the band added.

