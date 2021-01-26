WATCH: Teaser for solo debut of Blackpink’s Rosé

Main vocalist Rosé is the second Blackpink member to release a solo song. Instagram: @roses_are_rosie

MANILA – K-pop label YG Entertainment has released a teaser video for the solo debut of Rosé from the girl group Blackpink.

On its social media pages, YG Entertainment released a 34-second clip, where Blackpink’s main vocalist can be heard singing, “All my love is gone / Now you’re dead and gone.”

Soompi, a news website dedicated to K-pop and K-drama, reported Tuesday that the music in the teaser was Rosé’s “upcoming sub-title track,” suggesting that there would be a separate title track.

The end of the teaser video hinted that fans might hear the full version of the song during Blackpink’s first online concert, scheduled on January 31.

Rosé is the second Blackpink member to release a solo song. In November 2018, Jennie made her solo debut with a song aptly titled “Solo.”

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, home to other powerhouse K-pop acts such as Big Bang, Winner, iKON and Treasure.

Related video: