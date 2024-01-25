Erik Santos, Julie Anne San Jose team up for concert

MANILA -- For the first time ever, Kapamilya balladeer Erik Santos and Kapuso singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose will be joining forces for a one-night concert this March.

Billed as "Love Bound," the concert will be held on March 2 at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

In their respective social media accounts, Santos and San Jose promoted their upcoming concert.





The concert will be directed by actor-director John Prats.

Tickets for the concert are available via at SM Tickets and TicketWorld.

Just last October, Santos celebrated his 20th anniversary through a sold-out concert billed as “Milestone” at the Mall of Asia Arena, while San Jose released her comeback single "Something" in November.

Both Santos and San Jose served as hurado on It's Showtime's Tawag ng Tanghalan.

