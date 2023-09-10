Erik Santos grateful to celebrate 20th year in showbiz

MANILA – Erik Santos found it impossible to hold back his tears as he conveyed his sincere appreciation to all those who have supported him during his two decades in showbiz.

Marking his 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry on the stage of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” Santos expressed deep gratitude, emphasizing how fortunate he feels because not every artist gets the opportunity to achieve such a remarkable milestone.

“I just want to say na my singing career was born on this very exact stage dito po sa ASAP. Paulit-ulit ko pong sasabihin na ang ‘ASAP’ po ang nagluwal sa aking singing career. Up until now, after 20 years, naririto pa rin po ako. Magkakasama pa rin po tayo,” he said.

“Napakaswerte ko at napaka-blessed ko na ice-celebrate ko po ito with the people I look up to, with our dear icons, with my friends in the industry, with my supporters, with my ‘ASAP’ family at sa lahat po ng mga taong tumulong po sa akin sa pag-abot po ng aking mga pangarap,” he added.

Santos said his “ASAP” celebrate is very special to him because he got to be with the people he look up to and sing some of the songs that have been a part of his life for 20 years.

His emotions welled up as he proceeded to express heartfelt gratitude to Zsa Zsa Padilla, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, and Martin Nievera, acknowledging their significant roles in his journey towards success.

“Yun pong 20 years ko, si Nanay Zsa Zsa po talaga yung isa sa pinakaunang nakasama ko. Kaya ang tawag ko po sa kanya Nanay. Kasi napakalaking bahagi po ni Nanay Zsa Zsa sa aking career. Sobra niya akong ini-inspire at tinulungan. Sa mga masasayang araw ko at kahit sa matitinding pagsubok nandiyan ka for me. Thank you po,” he began.

“Tapos si Ate Reg po at si Kuya Ogie, sila po yung dalawang artist na nung nagsisimula po ako, nag-guest po sa akin sa isang major concert. May mga artist po na humindi po sa akin pero sila pong dalawa yung nagpatikim po sa akin kung ano yung pakiramdam na mag-perform sa Araneta Coliseum,” Santos continued.

As for Valenciano and Nievera, he said: “Dalawa po yan sa pinaka-iniidolo ko. Growing up, yung mga awitin nila ang aking inaawit kasama po ng aking tatay. My heart is so full of gratefulness, gratitude sa lahat po ng mga tumulong sa akin.”

As part of his 20th year celebration, Santos will be holding a concert dubbed “MilEStone” at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on October 6.

Santos started his career in show business after winning the singing competition "Star in a Million" back in 2003.