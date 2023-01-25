Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert get married after 10 years together

Celebrity couple Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert exchange vows, as seen in photos they released on January 25. Instagram: @itssophiealbert





TV actors Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert are now married after 10 years together, they revealed on Wednesday.

The long-time couple shared photos of their nuptials through a joint Instagram post.

“I have found the one whom my soul loves,” they wrote in the caption, quoting a line from song of Solomon.

Albert also wrote, “Finally a Mrs.”, in a separate Stories update showing her with Abrenica in their wedding attire.

Abrenica and Albert have yet to share details of the ceremony — where and when it was held. Going by the photos, however, it was a church wedding, with their family members in attendance.

One photo shows them at the altar with their 1-year-old daughter, Avianna.

Abrenica, 31, and Albert, 32, have been together for a decade.

Their exchange of vows came over two years after they got engaged in December 2020. In early 2021, they also marked a milestone as couple, as they decided to move in together and share a home.

