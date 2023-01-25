Screenshot from Miley Cyrus' 'Flower' music video.

American pop star Miley Cyrus reached a new milestone in the Billboard charts with her comeback single "Flowers."

According to Billboard, "Flowers" debuted in the top spot of the Hot 100 chart. It is only Cyrus's second No. 1 single after "Wrecking Ball" in 2013.

In figures, the song tallied 52.6 million streams, 33.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 70,000 sold in its first full tracking week, January 13 to 19, according to Luminate.

Cyrus thanked her fans for her chart feat, dedicating the new single to her fans. "Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world. This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley," she said in an Instagram post.

"Kill Bill" by SZA stayed in the second spot, while Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" dropped to No. 3. The Weeknd still has two tracks in the Top 10 with "Die For You" (No. 7) and "Creepin'" with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage (No. 4).

Former top charters "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras (No. 5) and "As It Was" by Harry Styles (No. 10) are still in the Top 10, with "I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha (No. 6), "Rich Flex" by Drake and 21 Savage (No. 8), and Shakira's new single "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" with Bizarrap (No. 9) completing the list.

Streaming app Spotify earlier confirmed that "Flowers" now holds the record of most-streamed song in a single week on the platform.

"She can buy her own flowers and break her own records. @MileyCyrus’ 'Flowers' just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history," Spotify said.

Cyrus earlier said that her new album will be titled "Endless Summer Vacation" and will be released on March 10.

She started the year with "Flowers" released on January 13, the birthday of her ex-partner Liam Hemsworth.

The song has a similar sound to "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor, some critics said. Fans has been pointing out that the song is a response to Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" as it tweaks some of the lyrics of the song. Hemsworth allegedly dedicated the song to Cyrus.

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus started her career with the series "Hannah Montana" on Disney Channel.

She has since released seven albums including "Meet Miley Cyrus" (2007), "Breakout" (2008), and "Can't Be Tamed" (2010) with the same Hannah Montana vibe.

She rebranded with an all-out party vibe in "Bangerz" (2013), followed by "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz" (2015), "Younger Now" (2017), and "Plastic Hearts" (2020).

Cyrus has won four World Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, 19 Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award, and a GLAAD Media Award.

Related video: