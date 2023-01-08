Miley Cyrus shares more details about comeback album

Photo from Miley Cyrus' Twitter account.

American singer Miley Cyrus shared more details about her comeback album on Friday.

In a tweet, Cyrus said that her new album will be titled "Endless Summer Vacation" and will be released on March 10.

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10. pic.twitter.com/JUgcadUiGF — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 5, 2023

Cyrus earlier shared a glimpse of her song "Flowers" ahead of its release on January 13, which some3 fans noted is the birthday of the singer's ex-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," she said in the caption.

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley started her career with the series "Hannah Montana" on Disney Channel.

Since then she has released seven albums including "Meet Miley Cyrus" (2007), "Breakout" (2008), and "Can't Be Tamed" (2010) with the same Hannah Montana vibe.

She rebranded with an all-out party vibe in "Bangerz" (2013), followed by "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz" (2015), "Younger Now" (2017), and "Plastic Hearts" (2020).

Some of her awards include four World Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, 19 Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award, and a GLAAD Media Award.

