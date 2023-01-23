Photo from Spotify

American singer Miley Cyrus has reached a new milestone with her comeback song this 2023.

In a tweet, streaming app Spotify confirmed that "Flowers" now holds the record of most-streamed song in a single week on the platform.

"She can buy her own flowers and break her own records. @MileyCyrus’ 'Flowers' just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history," Spotify said.

The singer expressed her gratitude and said: "Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans."

She earlier said that her new album will be titled "Endless Summer Vacation" and will be released on March 10.

Cyrus started the year with "Flowers" released on January 13, the birthday of her ex-partner Liam Hemsworth. The song has a similar sound to "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor, some critics said.

"I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don't understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can"

Fans has been pointing out that the song is a response to Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" as it tweaks some of the lyrics of the song. Hemsworth allegedly dedicated the song to Cyrus.

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus started her career with the series "Hannah Montana" on Disney Channel.

She has since released seven albums including "Meet Miley Cyrus" (2007), "Breakout" (2008), and "Can't Be Tamed" (2010) with the same Hannah Montana vibe.

She rebranded with an all-out party vibe in "Bangerz" (2013), followed by "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz" (2015), "Younger Now" (2017), and "Plastic Hearts" (2020).

Cyrus has won four World Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, 19 Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award, and a GLAAD Media Award.

Related video: