MANILA -- South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon will be meeting his Filipino fans in Manila this coming March, Live Nation Philippines announced Wednesday.

The event will be held at the New Frontier Theater on March 3 at 8 p.m., while tickets will go on sale starting January 31 at 12 p.m. at Ticketnet Online.

Lee is known for the Korean dramas "Secret Door," "Signal," "Tomorrow With You," "Where The Stars Land" and "Taxi Driver."

In 2021, he also starred in the original Netflix series "Move To Heaven."

